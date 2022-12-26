Cody Gakpo: Liverpool close to agreeing deal for Manchester United’s prime target

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Merseyside club are on the verge of reaching an agreement for an initial fee of £37 million.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the same story.

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Cody Gakpo. Official bid has been submitted for £37m guaranteed fee plus add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #LFC Negotiations are in progress, as called by @_pauljoyce. Manchester United had green light on player side, but no decision on bid to PSV Eindhoven. pic.twitter.com/ROgnYXiH6d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

Gakpo has been Manchester United’s prime striker target and has been linked extensively since last summer.

The Athletic’s report mentions Liverpool’s close relationship with Gakpo’s representative SEG.

The 23 year old was close to joining Leeds United in the summer but negotiations fell through.

After his impressive performances for PSV and Netherlands, his stocks have undoubtedly risen.

🚨 Liverpool close to reaching agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo. Negotiations at advanced stage; initial fee likely ~£37m. Moving fast + if all goes to plan 23yo #NED forward will travel for medical @TheAthleticFC after @_pauljoyce #LFC #PSV https://t.co/lC5SyOoZyp — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 26, 2022

This would prove to be a hammer blow for United, who were expected to sign the Dutch forward in the winter transfer window.

Gakpo was seen by many as the ideal striker for Erik ten Hag’s system.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has made it imperative for Man United to sign a striker and now it seems like they wil need to alter their plans.

Joao Felix is another excellent option that remains on the market, but Arsenal too are said to be interested.

🚨🚨🌕| Jorge Mendes has INTENSIFIED discussions in recent weeks with #mufc and Arsenal about João Félix. [@relevo] — centredevils. (@centredevils) December 26, 2022

In the coming days it will be interesting to see how United react.

Ten Hag will be desperate to sign a forward and the club must deliver.