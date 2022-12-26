Home » Cody Gakpo: Liverpool close to agreeing deal for Manchester United’s prime target

by Raj Dholakia
Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Merseyside club are on the verge of reaching an agreement for an initial fee of £37 million.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the same story.

Gakpo has been Manchester United’s prime striker target and has been linked extensively since last summer.

The Athletic’s report mentions Liverpool’s close relationship with Gakpo’s representative SEG.

The 23 year old was close to joining Leeds United in the summer but negotiations fell through.

After his impressive performances for PSV and Netherlands, his stocks have undoubtedly risen.

This would prove to be a hammer blow for United, who were expected to sign the Dutch forward in the winter transfer window.

Gakpo was seen by many as the ideal striker for Erik ten Hag’s system.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has made it imperative for Man United to sign a striker and now it seems like they wil need to alter their plans.

Joao Felix is another excellent option that remains on the market, but Arsenal too are said to be interested.

In the coming days it will be interesting to see how United react.

Ten Hag will be desperate to sign a forward and the club must deliver.

