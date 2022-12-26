Erik ten Hag reveals striker search plans amidst Cody Gakpo Liverpool heartbreak



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that the club needs to find the “right striker” who fits the profile befitting of a club of United’s calibre.

Ten Hag spoke to the press after United’s win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, where he reiterated his as well as the club’s intention to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Cristiano Ronaldo departed Old Trafford after his venomous interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo accused the club of trying to force him out and even blasted Ten Hag as disrespectful.

The 37-year-old and the club mutually agreed to a contract termination. Since then, the team’s need for a reliable goalscorer has only heightened.

Cody Gakpo was United’s primary target but has now shockingly signed for Liverpool.

In a statement, PSV Eindhoven confirmed that they have reached an agreement with United’s bitter rivals over a deal for Gakpo.

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

Ten Hag said on his striker pursuit, “We are aware we lost a striker, so I think we have to get a striker in but it has to be the right one.”

“The right one will bring quality to the team and not just an add to the squad because that gives you only problems.”

The United boss added, “You know the criteria is high at Manchester United.”

Ten Hag also had his say on Marcus Rashford and what the Englishman can go on ahead to achieve this season.

The Dutch coach remarked that Rashford has the ability to score 20 goals this season but refused to give the winger a target.

Ten Hag opined that he’s happy with Rashford’s output and urged the forward to continue in the same fashion.

With United in desperate need of an improvement on their goalscoring capabilities, such output will be welcomed.

