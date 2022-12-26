Everton keen admirers of Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga



Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga could be set for a move to Premier League rivals Everton, with Frank Lampard thought to be an admirer.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the Toffees are desperate to liven up their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Lampard’s side have scored just 11 goals in 15 league matches the season – the joint-second worst tally in the division.

And with Everton struggling for cash it is expected that they will focus their attentions on the loan market.

That would make Elanga an attractive proposition, with the young Swede starting just five matches in the Premier League this season, with three of those coming prior to the signing of Antony.

The Brazilian is Erik ten Hag’s undisputed first choice for the right wing, possessing the only natural left foot among United’s attackers, which makes him indispensable given the manager’s preference for inverted wingers.

Elanga has seen his opportunities on the left flank diminished also, owing in part to the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine has leapfrogged Elanga in the pecking order, and should United sign a player like Cody Gakpo this winter, it is difficult to see where the Swedish international fits in.

The academy graduate has failed to impress under Ten Hag this season, although at just 20 years of age, time is on the player’s side.

A loan move could be a shrewd move for the energetic winger, as first team football at Goodison Park could prevent stagnation in his development.

Everton have regularly utilized Demerai Gray and Dwight McNeil on the flanks this season, with Anthony Gordon also being deployed across the front line.

Injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a slow start for Neil Maupay have left Lampard often scrounging for attackers this season, and Elanga could be in with a shout for a big role at Everton should a loan occur.

Whether he would be in line for regular selection when all of Everton’s aforementioned players are fit could be a cause for concern, however.

United have a hit-and-miss history when it comes to loaning players out and would certainly benefit from caution in finding a suitable club for Elanga to continue his development.







