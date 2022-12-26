Fight between Arsenal and Manchester United for Joao Felix’s signature



While performances have definitely improved compared to last season, a lack of goals is severely holding back Erik ten Hag’s new-look Manchester United side.

Statistics show that the Red Devils are the second-lowest goalscorers in the top half of the Premier League table.

While Marcus Rashford has suffered from bouts of profligacy, Anthony Martial‘s injury woes have restricted him to only two starts in the Premier League.

And following the acrimonious departure of last season’s top goal-getter Cristiano Ronaldo, the need to strengthen up front has been further amplified.

United’s extensive striker search

United have been linked with a whole host of forward options including Cody Gakpo, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao and Memphis Depay to name just a few.

Another name that has gained ground since the World Cup started is Joao Felix. United fans will know him well from his heroics for Atletico Madrid last season in the Champions League, knocking out United in the Round of 16 stage.

But following a complete breakdown in relationship with manager Diego Simeone, the club have confirmed their intention of letting the disgruntled attacker to leave in January.

Arsenal and #mufc are fighting a ‘big battle’ to get the signature of João Félix and have started the final discussions with Jorge Mendes [@AlexisBernard10] pic.twitter.com/g4BkOpkLyA — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 25, 2022

According to the Daily Record, “Atletico Madrid are prepared to let Joao Felix join an English Premier League club on loan next month as long as the Financial Fair Play costs of the Portugal international’s contract are covered in full by his new employers.”

Duncan Castles also writes that the Madrid giants are looking at a loan fee of £8million plus the player’s salary to be paid in full. There would be no contractual option to buy.

Interestingly, according to le10sport, “the former Benfica star finds himself at the heart of a final match between Arsenal and Manchester United. This case is entering its home stretch.”

Arsenal leading United at the moment

It was reported earlier that as many as five clubs are chasing the Portugal international’s signature. But it seems most clubs have baulked at his wage demands and Paris Saint-Germain have indicated their unwillingness to add in attack.

This leaves United to fight with the Gunners to secure the signature of the 23-year-old. Castles has , however, intimated that the North London giants are currently leading the chase.

“Arsenal – currently five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table – are interested in signing Felix following the loss of Gabriel Jesus to knee surgery.

“Manchester United are considering Felix as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent ahead of the World Cup Finals.

“Discussions with Arsenal are understood to be more advanced at present,” Daily Record‘s report added.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



