Jurgen Klopp goes on charm offensive in chase for Man United target Jude Bellingham



Yesterday we published an article covering a report from Spain claiming that Liverpool had dropped out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but a fresh report today refutes that claim.

Liverpool were believed to be the favourites alongside Real Madrid to sign the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, with Manchester United, City and Chelsea also in the running.

Yesterday’s report claimed that the Merseysiders had “got off the horse in the middle of the race” and decided to turn their attentions to Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, leaving United with one less competitor for the coveted signature.

However, The Times today reports that Jurgen Klopp is still desperate to sign the England man and when asked about the mooted £130 million price tag, responded:

“I don’t like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional.

“He played an exceptional World Cup. With all the things he has and things he can improve, I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn.

“So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund.”

One issue that may get in Klopp’s way is the strong possibility that Liverpool do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

They currently lie in sixth place, seven points behind fourth placed Spurs, although they do have a game in hand.

However, Klopp does not see this as an obstacle, saying “If you ask a player and he says, ‘Next year you are not in the Champions League and I would prefer to go to a football club who plays this year and maybe not next year,’ then I am not sure I would still want this player, to be honest.

“For the moment we have two pathways to still qualify for the Champions League next year.”

Klopp’s comments certainly suggest his interest in Bellingham is still very much alive, although all noises coming from Spain suggest Real are supremely confident of signing the teenager.

This all leaves United with a mountain to climb if they want to bring world football’s hottest property to Old Trafford.







