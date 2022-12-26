Rio Ferdinand settles David Beckham vs. Gareth Bale debate with surprising verdict



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has had his say on the David Beckham vs. Gareth Bale debate.

Ferdinand broke down who was the better player between the former United star man and Bale, who currently plies his trade in the MLS with Los Angeles Football Club.

Bale enjoyed a stellar career in Spain with Madrid where he cemented his name as one of the best players of his generation.

The Welshman won five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey trophy during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After a loan spell at Tottenham, Bale returned to Madrid before making the switch to LAFC.

Beckhamachieved superstar status while at Old Trafford where he also enjoyed a trophy-laden spell.

The Englishman won six Premier League titles, a Champions League and two FA Cups.

Beckham also won league titles while abroad with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain.

Ferdinand said on the comparison between the two British players, “In terms of career, trophies, Gareth Bale, 100 per cent. There is no question about it.”

“Who’s the better player? In terms of… again, Gareth Bale in big moments produced big moments to win big trophies.”

“But then you look at Becks, what he did in [Manchester United’s] treble season and arguably one of the best players around at that point.”

Ferdinand reaffirmed that Bale is the best British player to go abroad and succeed, highlighting the 33-year-old’s performances in big moments and career-defining games.

Ferdinand added that unlike Bale, his former United teammate didn’t do it and failed to hit the same heights the Welshman did.







