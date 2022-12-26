Video: Patrice Evra celebrates Christmas in hilarious style



Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has wished everyone a very Merry Christmas as only he can.

The Frenchman uploaded a video yesterday which featured him dressed as Santa Claus riding Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Erupting from a pier-side bench in song and dance, Evra gleefully rang in the holiday season.

His moves were suspiciously chicken-like, but they took nothing away from the expression of joy.

Momentarily forgetting the musical number, Evra then took interest in the rope barrier.

After a mere moment of consideration, the former fullback elected to dive head-first into the water.

He may not have been so quick to jump in had he been in colder climate, but Evra appears to be enjoying the holidays in sunny style.

Rudolph looked considerably worse for wear after being submerged.

That did not concern Patrice Evra though, as he merrily resumed his dance, bopping the reindeer’s head up and down while paddling.

He ends the video about how one might expect – laughing joyously.

Evra brought many a smile to United fans during his playing career and it is a testament to his positive attitude that he continues to do so in retirement.

Never change, Patrice.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



