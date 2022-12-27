Casemiro masterclass inspires Man United to dominant win against Nottingham Forest



Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest as the Red Devils returned to Premier League action for the first time since the resumption of the World Cup.

United grabbed their goals through Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and there was a late goal from Fred, who came on from the bench.

The Red Devils mustered 66% possession compared to Forests’ 34%.

United completed almost double the number of passes as Forest did. 626 to 308. United had a pass accuracy of 87% to Forest who registered a success rate of 70%.

While the goalscorers will take the plaudits for the team’s emphatic showing on the night, the undisputed man-of-the-match was Casemiro.

The Brazilian stood head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, again showing United fans what they have been missing over the years.

Casemiro played for 90 minutes and had 104 touches of the ball in what was an all-round performance from him.

He had an impressive 85% accuracy in his role as the deepest-lying midfielder. Out of his 74 successful passes, three were key passes.

The 30-year-old showed his technical ability and versatility, successfully pinging seven long balls to his teammates.

Casemiro created one big chance and also registered one shot on target to his name.

The midfielder won 100% of his duels. In terms of his ground duels, Casemiro won most of the challenges he delved into – six out of the ten he was involved in.

Casemiro made three clearances, blocked one shot, made two interceptions and a magnificent five tackles.

He capped off a brilliant performance with a superb assist for Fred‘s goal and United’s third of the match.

