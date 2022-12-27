Erik ten Hag finally breaks his silence on Cody Gakpo’s devastating Liverpool transfer



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has finally addressed Cody Gakpo’s controversial move to Liverpool.

Yesterday, in bombshell news, it emerged that Liverpool had hijacked United’s pursuit of Gakpo and were leading the race for him.

PSV Eindhoven later confirmed in a statement that they had reached an agreement with the Merseyside club over a fee for Gakpo who was United’s primary attacking target.

Ten Hag spoke to the press after United’s thumping of Nottingham Forest where his team produced an attacking masterclass, putting three past their opposition.

The team picked up where they left off against Fulham and clinched all three points courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred.

Ten Hag was quizzed on Gakpo’s unexpected switch to Liverpool. He said, “I don’t talk about individual cases. We are looking for a striker, it would be good with so many games coming. We want to stay in all the leagues we are playing in and you need numbers in the squad.”

Ten Hag on Cody Gakpo moving to #LFC: "I don’t talk about individual cases. We are looking for a striker, it would be good with so many games coming. We want to stay in all the leagues we are playing in and you need numbers in the squad." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) December 27, 2022

The United boss reiterated his need for attacking reinforcements and remarked that the club must dip into the market to find the right profile that fits his style of play and the ethos of United.

“We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting and financial criteria. We will do what we can do bring the player we need in.”

Ten Hag on transfer window: "We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting and financial criteria. We will do what we can do bring the player we need in." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) December 27, 2022

Speaking about the win against Forest, Ten Hag revealed that he laid into his players at half time regarding their finishing.

The Dutchman said that he was unsatisfied with his team’s clinical nature in front of goal and made sure they were aware of this.

“I told this to the players in the dressing room, we have to score more goals, we created so many chances and we have to finish the game earlier. You need to be more clinical and our players can score more. We have to be ruthless.”

Ten Hag: "I told this to the players in the dressing room, we have to score more goals, we created so many chances and we have to finish the game earlier. You need to be more clinical and our players can score more. We have to be ruthless." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) December 27, 2022

The United manager also urged his players to continue developing and maintaining their high levels. He commended them on their growth and progress from game to game.

