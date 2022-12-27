Home » Man United’s rumoured starting XI vs. Nottingham Forest with Raphael Varane expected to start

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United are set to face Nottingham Forest this evening.

The game against Forest will be United’s first in the Premier League since the World Cup break came to an end and the Red Devils’ second competitive game after the win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

Erik ten Hag will have the benefit of a full squad to pick from with no players sidelined with an injury.

According to a source who has been right on numerous occasions in the past with regard to rumoured lineups and starting eleven, Raphael Varane is set to start.

Varane is likely to be the shock inclusion in the team that starts considering he alongside Lisandro Martinez went all the way to the World Cup final with their respective national teams.

While Martinez did not play a part in the final, Varane played for France well into extra time until he came off with what appeared to be an injury.

United fans would have undoubtedly been fearing that the Frenchman would be out for some time but according to the source, the 29-year-old will start against Forest.

Another player who is set to start from the beginning is Tyrell Malacia.

It’s unclear whether Malacia will start on his favoured left flank ahead of Luke Shaw or whether he’ll be deployed in the right back role.

In United’s last Premier League game against Fulham, Malacia started as a right-back in place of the suspended Diogo Dalot.

Antony also starts against Steve Cooper’s men.

The Brazilian started on the bench against Burnley but is now likely to come in from the start.

Other supposedly “leaked” lineups show that Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will form the rest of the attacking trio alongside Antony.

Martial would lead the line with Rashford being restored to his favoured left wing.

