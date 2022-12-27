Manchester United target Youssoufa Moukoko on FC Barcelona’s radar



Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old star Youssoufa Moukoko is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects for the future. Europe’s elite clubs have taken notice of his precocious talent, and are aware of his contract situation.

The Dortmund striker, and German international, is still in talks with his club to extend his deal which ends in 2023.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and now Barcelona have all been linked with the attacker.

Still, at the dawn of his career, Moukoko has already notched six goals and as many assists for Dortmund.

He also featured for Germany at this year’s World Cup. Moukoko is available on a free transfer at the end of the season. The young forward can also negotiate terms with potential suitors from the start of January.

Battle of the budgets

United are still searching for a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and are looking for someone who can add goals to their depleted strike force.

However, Barcelona could swoop in for the starlet.

The battle for the young star’s signature could come down to whose budget is willing to stretch the most.

The forward fits the profile of the Spanish giants perfectly, particularly when it comes to cost. The Catalans prioritise gifted footballers they can acquire for cheap.

According to reports from the newspaper Sport (via Fichajes), the Catalan board of directors has already notified the striker that they are prepared to present him an offer to join the side next summer.

The club’s financial position, which has come under some scrutiny of late, will heavily influence the proposal.

In addition, even with the likely departure of Memphis Depay, Barca still have an impressive crop of attackers, including Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembélé, and Raphinha.

Level-headed and focused

The economic aspect could be the undoing of Barça’s hopes to sign the forward. Competing suitors with a more expansive budget will be willing to splash the cash.

Despite the wave of interest enveloping the German international, he has opted to keep a level head and his eye on the prize. Moukoko has made it crystal-clear that his priority is to give his all to his current club Dortmund.

“Please, do not believe everything that is in the newspaper. I know that everything is part of the football business now, but although I am young, I do not let myself be pressured to make decisions about my future (…)

“I am completely focused on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. No player is bigger than the club.”