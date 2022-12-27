Marcus Rashford explains his brilliant opening goal against Nottingham Forest



Manchester United won by three goals to nil against Nottingham Forest as the team returned back to Premier League action for the first time after the World Cup break.

United produced a brilliant performance to overcome Steve Cooper’s men.

The Red Devils got their goals through Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred, who came on as a substitute in the second half.

Rashford’s goal was the pick of the bunch out of the three.

The Englishman made a brilliant run during a corner routine and got on the end of a low cross from Christian Eriksen.

Rashford connected with the ball brilliantly and sent it past the Forest goalkeeper to give United the lead.

Speaking after the game, in which he performed superbly, Rashford explained what went on behind the goal, and confirmed it was a goal worked on during training.

The 25-year-old said, “It was definitely one from the training ground!”

“They are very man-to-man so if we could shift them all and create a space we could have a good chance on goal.”

Rashford added that he’s currently enjoying his football, which is translating to stellar showing on the pitch. The United academy graduate has now scored in five consecutive games at Old Trafford for the first time in his career.

He added, “I’m enjoying doing what I’m doing at the minute.”

On what he wants to do going forward, Rashford remarked that he wants to extend his goalscoring run. The winger said that he wants to be in the box and be a constant threat all game.

Rashford credited the manager’s football for his improvement and said that the level at the club is now higher, which in turn guarantees victories.

