Match report: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United returned to Premier League action tonight at the Theatre of Dreams under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson and it was an emphatic display from the Reds, who won 3-0.

Tyrell Malacia had a brilliant chance within the first five minutes but his powerful shot was pushed onto the post by the keeper.

A corner to Forest was well defended and allowed United to counter down the left but the switch to the right was slightly behind the runner and the attack fizzled out.

United had a bright start though and you could sense a goal was not far away.

A well worked corner gave the Reds the breakthrough, Eriksen kept his delivery on the floor and Rashford, who had broken away from his man, made a run and smashed it across his body to the far top corner.

Moments later and United broke again from a Forest attack. It was Martial who finished it off from a central position on the edge of the box, the goalkeeper probably could have done better as he got a glove to it but the power carried it into the bottom corner.

Forest had their chances to get back into the game though as Yates took a long range shot from outside the box which De Gea had to push out for a corner.

A free-kick almost lead to Forest getting one back. Though the ball ended up in the back of the net, VAR checked for a possible handball and an offside and it was ruled out for the latter.

It was Forest who came out fighting in the second half and strong defensive header from Varane cleared the danger for the Reds in the opening minute of the restart.

United were patient in their play and had their fair share of chances. Hennessey was forced into a brilliant save as He made himself big to block Antony’s shot, it came out to Eriksen who volleyed it over the bar.

Moments later and Hannessey once again came to the rescue as Martial got in behind the Forest defence and the keeper denied the Frenchman his second with his feet.

The two subs linked up well, Garnacho down the left, played it into Donny who squared it to Rashford but once again, Hennessey stuck out his foot to save Forest.

There was a chance for Forest to claw one back but it was like a battle of the keepers as De Gea now showed off his footwork as he made a great save and was back to his feet quickly to catch the rebounded shot.

Fernandes tried a shot from the halfway line as he noticed Hennessey creeping off his line. It was a good effort but instead of dropping just below the crossbar, it dropped onto the roof of the net.

Substitute Fred put the game to bed. United had been relentless in the press and winning the ball back, Casemiro picked out the run of Fred who took it first time and nestled it into the far corner.

Team: De Gea, Malacia, Shaw, Varane (Maguire 76), Wan Bissaka, Fernandes, Antony (Garnacho 65), Eriksen (Fred 76), Casemiro, Martial (Van de Beek 65), Rashford (Elanga)