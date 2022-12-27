Player ratings: Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had very little to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7.5 – Did well going forward again. Must be playing his way into Ten hag’s plans.

Raphael Varane 7 – Did well.

Luke Shaw 6 – Was missing for the disallowed goal, but it’s not his natural position.

Tyrell Malacia 7.5 – A good game from Malacia. Ventured forward more and put in some good work. Amazing pass in lead up to second goal.

Christian Eriksen 7.5 – His usual quietly efficient midfield masterclass.

Casemiro 9 – What a midfield pair these two are. The Brazilian reads the game so well, blocks so much but also just seems to know where he needs to be. Always involved. Got a great assist that sums up is brilliance. Man of the match.

Antony 4 – United’s weakest player tonight. Nothing came off for him. Should have buried his big chance.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Incredible pass in lead up to first goal. Incredible vision.

Marcus Rashford 8.5 – On fire at the moment. Goal and assist and could have been more.

Anthony Martial 7.5 Good goal and all-round good performance.

Substitutes

Donny van de Beek 7 – Looked sharp, created … promising.

Alejandro Garnacho 7 – Lively, created a couple of chances.

Harry Maguire 5 – Didn’t have much to do, but had time to be turned like a double decker bus against a smart car.

Fred 8 – Played well and scored a goal in his short time on the pitch. Great outside of the boot curled pass too. Great sub performance.

Anthony Elanga 5.5 – Didn’t have much time to influence the game. Couldn’t seem to stay on his feet.

