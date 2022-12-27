Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw the centre back pairing vs Nottingham Forest



Raphael Varane is a shock inclusion in Manchester United’s starting lineup against Nottingham Forest this evening.

The Frenchman appeared in the World Cup final, and seemed to be injured, so it was expected that his return would take longer.

He partners Luke Shaw at the heart of United’s defence.

Another surprise inclusion is Tyrell Malacia, who comes in for Shaw at left back with Victor Lindelof the absentee.

According to The Athletic, there is illness around the camp which could explain the absences.

There has been an illness in the #mufc camp which has led to an unusual line-up tonight [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 27, 2022

Elsewhere, Antony returns on the right wing, with Marcus Rashford switching back to the left and Alejandro Garnacho dropping down to the bench.

David de Gea, as expected, returns in goal after Martin Dubravka’srare outing against Burnley last week.

Scott McTominaydrops out altogether – suggesting illness – with Casemiro returning to his normal central midfield position.

Against Burnley the Brazilian was used as a makeshift centre back.

The remaining places are unchanged, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, Christian Eriksen alongside Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes ahead of them in the number 10 role and Anthony Martial up front.

Tom Heaton, Rhys Bennett, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga join Garnacho on the bench.

Here, then, is tonight’s confirmed line-up:







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.