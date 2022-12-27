Robin van Persie reveals he almost signed for Juventus before joining Manchester United

Robin van Persie has revealed how close he came to signing for Italian side Juventus, before eventually joining Manchester United.

As reported in Italian outlet calciomercato.com, Van Persie says a deal was done in principle, for him to move from Arsenal to the Italian giants.

However, it was a move to Manchester that eventually materialized, with the forward setting his sights on a Premier League title.

Van Persie recalls a meeting with the Arsenal hierarchy which inadvertently convinced him his future lay outside of The Emirates.

“One day the president of Arsenal showed me the positive balance, I replied that I didn’t care about anything and just wanted to win the Premier League,” he said.

Knowing his ambitions no longer aligned with the club, he set about making his move out of London and Italy looked a viable option.

“I wanted to leave England, so I found an agreement with Juventus but Arsenal blew everything up. So I went to Manchester United,” he said.

In what turned out to be Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final season at United, he convinced the Dutch hitman that Old Trafford was the place for him and the move paid off handsomely.

United wrestled the Premier League title back from Manchester City, finishing the season 11 points clear of their noisy neighbours to deliver United their 20th top-flight crown.

Van Persie played a starring role during the campaign, finishing top scorer in the league and providing memorable moments aplenty.

The Dutchman netted huge winners away at City and Liverpool, as well as scoring at Stamford Bridge, White Hart Lane and home and away against former club Arsenal.

However, his crowning moment came on the night that secured the title. With Aston Villa looking to spoil the party, the left-footed magician scored an incredible hat trick, including one of the greatest goals ever seen at the Theatre of Dreams.

Wayne Rooney launched a 40 yard ball toward Van Persie, who pulled into space before lashing a wonderful first-time volley past Brad Guzan to put United two up on the night and send Old Trafford into raptures.

The unforgettable night was arguably the last great night at Old Trafford with the club’s struggles over the last decade well documented.

Van Persie’s countryman, Erik ten Hag is the latest manager charged with bringing the glory days back to the club and United are back in Premier League action against Nottingham Forest, this evening.



