Another blow for Erik ten Hag as Joao Felix loan deal beyond Manchester United’s reach



Manchester United’s resounding 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League return brought some much needed cheer to the lives of United fans after recent transfer heartbreak.

Erik ten Hag had publicly revealed that he needed reinforcements up front following the acrimonious departure of last season’s top goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester and most reports seemed to indicate that a move was imminent. Instead, the Dutch striker is headed to bitter rivals Liverpool in a shocking development.

Funds crunch costs United big time

The result, helped by goals from United’s current attacking options in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, will have pleased the United boss.

But fans are aware that the manager is once again going to pay the price for the Glazers’ abject failure.

The manager even confirmed his requirement after his team’s victory on Tuesday. “I think we are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria and also the financial criteria.”

The Peoples Person had revealed that due to the owners trying to actively sell the club in the first financial quarter of 2023, the club would most likely be looking at making loan signings in January.

🚨🚨🌕| #mufc want a striker, not a winger. They will decide with Erik ten Hag. They’ve held conversations with Jorge Mendes about João Félix but that’s not their only option. [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside] — centredevils. (@centredevils) December 28, 2022

That effectively rules out any moves for Benfica ace Goncalo Ramos and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. Both attackers enjoyed highly successful World Cups and their clubs have raised the valuation through the roof.

The only remaining options include a move for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix and Memphis Depay of Barcelona. Interestingly, Felix is available on loan.

Felix loan deal beyond reach

It was reported earlier that the Spanish giants are looking at loan fee of around £8million with United having to compete with the likes of Premier League leaders Arsenal as well as new entrants Chelsea.

However, Jamie Jackson of The Guardian has now poured cold water on United’s ambitions stating that even such a low fee is beyond United’s reach at the moment.

“João Félix is one name that would have interested United as the Portuguese forward appears unhappy at Atlético Madrid, but even his loan fee is likely to be too expensive in this window.”



