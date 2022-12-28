Chelsea set to bid for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are ready to make a mega-money move for Argentina’s World Cup midfield star, Enzo.

As reported in Portuguese media outlet record.pt, The Blues are keen to bolster their squad in January and have made the Benfica man a key target.

Fernández enjoyed a fine World Cup on both an individual and collective level, with Argentina eventually lifting the trophy in Qatar after a marathon final against France.

Despite missing his penalty in the shootout, Fernández was one of the Argentine’s key performers during the final and the tournament overall.

His performances have left Benfica bracing themselves for bids from across Europe for their star man.

Benfica are believed to be open to offers but will demand a fee of around €130 for the player who is under contract until 2027, leaving the club in a strong position.

As things stand, Chelsea are believed to be leading the race for his signature, having reportedly made contact with the Portuguese giants.

However, Fernández’s rise in profile has alerted many clubs, including Manchester United and The Blues will face a battle to sign the midfielder.

Erik ten Hag is looking to improve the quality and competition across his squad and Fernández is one of the names linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The inflated fee may put the Glazer family off turning interest into a formal offer, but no doubt Fernandez would be a welcome addition to the United squad.

High energy, tenacious with quality on the ball, the 21-year-old has the potential to become one of the leading midfielders in world football.

Should Fernández become available to United, Ten Hag will no doubt be hoping the club can find the funds to lure the World Cup winner to the Theatre of Dreams.