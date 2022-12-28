Enzo Fernandez has a “strong interest” in joining Manchester United as Chelsea circle



Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez has a strong interest in joining the Red Devils as the race for the player’s signature heats up.

United were once linked with Fernandez before he made a switch from River Plate to Benfica.

Links to him resurfaced during the World Cup, with the Argentine playing a crucial role in the Albiceleste’s campaign on their way to winning the trophy.

Fernandez also won the Young Player of the Tournament Award.

Many clubs have expressed their interest in the 21-year-old. The player recently commented on the hotly-contested race for his services and said his facilitators are handling all things transfer related.

Real Madrid are admirers of Fernandez, although it was indicated that they have opted to go through with a move for Jude Bellingham rather than the Argentina international.

Liverpool are also keen on the player, as are Chelsea who, it has been reported, are ready to pay the youngster’s mega release clause with the intention of beating their rivals to his signature.

The Muppetiers, a relatively reliable United transfer source report “Regarding Enzo – much more of a possibility for United than it seems, due to the player having a strong interest in joining Manchester United over other clubs.

“However, only Chelsea in active discussions, and United currently without the financial ability to compete [pay his release clause].”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also relays that the rumours of Liverpool making a bid for Fernandez are wide off the mark.

The Merseyside club have engaged in talks with Benfica and the player’s representatives but have not lodged an official bid.

There’s also no truth in reports that the player’s release clause has been triggered.

Romano adds, “The race for Enzo is open.”

Amidst United’s crippling financial situation and the club’s insistence on loan deals, it’s hard to see how a deal for Fernandez could be facilitated.

