Erik ten Hag issues stern message to Man United board after Cody Gakpo devastation



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has let club bosses know his frustration at missing out on his number one target, Cody Gakpo.

Linked with United from the summer, Gakpo looked Old Trafford-bound before Liverpool swooped in and hastily gazumped United to the Dutchman’s services.

A report detailed that United simply could not compete with Liverpool’s financial package and so gave up in the pursuit of the 23-year-old forward.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, while Ten Hag has been left deeply disappointed by the club’s failure to secure Gakpo’s services, he is still optimistic that a short-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo can be found in January.

Dawson reports that Ten Hag was not surprised by Liverpool’s hijacking of the Gakpo deal.

The ESPN reporter relays, “Ten Hag is sympathetic to the budget constraints at United after a larger-than-expected outlay during the summer but has asked the club to assess short-term options to fill the void left by Ronaldo.”

“With very little money available for a transfer fee, United are looking at short-term loan deals until the end of the season.”

“Sources have told ESPN that Joao Felix is available to leave Atletico Madrid but the Spanish club would want a significant loan fee plus an agreement to cover his wages which could take the total package to close to €22m for six months.”

United have also ruled out a move for Bologna goalscorer Marko Arnauovic.

The Red Devils explored a deal for the former West Ham and Stoke City goalscorer in the summer but backed out after fan pressure and criticism from the press.

One player United could make a move for is Alvaro Morata, but only if Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the Spaniard.

Ten Hag himself highlighted the need for United to dip into the market and look for attacking reinforcements.

After the win against Nottingham Forest, he said that the club must sign a striker but one that aligns with the club’s vision and ethos.

