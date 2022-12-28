Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Man United target Jeremiee frimpong



Manchester United have suffered yet another significant blow in their pursuit of January reinforcements.

Yesterday, news broke that Liverpool had gazumped the Red Devils to the signing of Erik ten Hag’s number-one target, Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool took advantage of United’s dithering and moved in swiftly to secure Gakpo’s signing.

Gakpo will be a Liverpool player imminently upon the completion of his medicals at Anfield.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are set to face another setback ahead of the January transfer window.

United are facing an uphill task to lure Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong to Old Trafford during the winter window.

Over recent months, Frimpong had emerged as a legitimate target for United in their hunt for a Diogo Dalot backup.

Ten Hag made it clear that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not in his plans. The Englishman has been linked with a host of clubs in the Premier League, including West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alongside Frimpong, who was part of the Netherlands squad for the World Cup, a recent report also relayed that the United board have approved a move for Lyon full-back Malo Gusto.

On Frimpong, Romano indicates, “Bayer Leverkusen want to keep Jeremie Frimpong at least until the end of the season unless a ‘crazy’ proposal will be submitted.

“No negotiations ongoing as of now.

“Leverkusen expects important bids in the summer as top clubs are following Frimpong.”

United are unlikely to dish out “crazy” offers for Frimpong in January. The club’s cash problems are an open secret. Compound this with a striker being the priority and a move for the Dutchman almost becomes a secondary priority.

