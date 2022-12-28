Manchester United target Jonathan David opens up on Premier League links



Manchester United transfer target Jonathan David opens up on a potential move to the Premier League.

This winter, the club are looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who departed last month once his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford seem like the obvious options to start up top but it is very likely that both players will always start games.

The need for a backup striker, or even a forward who can fight for their place in the starting eleven is important heading into the January market.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for his club, Lille after scoring 41 goals in all competitions since his arrival in 2020.

David has been a rumoured transfer target for some time at the club now and could be about to become the primary target after Cody Gakpo’s unexpected move to Liverpool.

Goal reports on the interview conducted by La Voix du Nord where David shares his opinion on the Premier League.

“I don’t know, I think it’s possible, very possible. I don’t know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League.”

“It could well be the Premier League. It’s a very nice atmosphere.”

“In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time.”

“As a player, it motivates you even more.”

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Man United need to get it right when finding the replacement for Ronaldo.

In recent seasons strikers have not had a successful career at the club, often departing the next year or failing to impress the manager.

At Ajax, Ten Hag had a brilliant setup and will no doubt want to emulate that team structure in England.

David wants to break Eden Hazard’s Lille goal-scoring record before departing to a new league.

Lille coach Paulo Fonseca has admitted that it will be hard to keep the Canadian international beyond this season.

“It will be difficult to keep Jonathan David at the club next season.

There are not many strikers with his skills and numbers in Europe and he’s just 22.”

While a move in the winter market hasn’t been ruled out yet, a summer transfer seems the more likely option due to budget constraints.

