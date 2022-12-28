Picture: Lisandro Martinez skips Nicolas Tagliafico’s wedding to return early to Man United training



Manchester United manager defender Lisandro Martinez has returned to club training earlier than he was scheduled.

Martinez did not play a part in either of United’s competitive games against Burnley and Nottingham Forest due to his World Cup exploits with Argentina.

The centre back played a crucial role as the Albiceleste won the tournament, beating France in the final.

His defensive partner at United, Raphael Varane, who played 113 minutes in the final, started against Nottingham Forest and barely put a foot wrong as the Red Devils won by three goals to nil.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reports that Martinez was invited to stay for a bit longer in Argentina to engage in personal commitments.

His Argentina teammate and fellow defender Nicolas Tagliafico invited the United man to his wedding.

Martinez snubbed the offer to attend in person, flew back to England earlier this week and was part of United training today.

The World Cup winner was pictured in Carrington.

Martinez’s return will come as a big boost to Erik ten Hag, who had to deploy Luke Shaw next to Varane in the left centre-back position.

While Shaw excelled there against Forest, it’s hardly a position he’s familiar with.

Illness to Victor Lindelof, who missed yesterday’s Premier League clash, and Harry Maguire, who is still recovering, renders Martinez’s return invaluable to both the manager and the team.

Whitwell also reports that the 24-year-old is hoping to be fit and available for United’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

His services will definitely be needed against opponents United have struggled to beat in the past.

