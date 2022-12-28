Real Madrid have made Man United target Jude Bellingham their top transfer priority

Real Madrid have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer priority next summer.

As reported in Spanish media outlet fichajes.com, the Madrid board are ready to accelerate their attempts to take Bellingham to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The Madrid hierarchy feel €120-150 million will be the price on the ticket for one of the most sought after young players in the world.

In quotes from OK Diario, “the maximum possible effort” is to be made to lure Bellingham. A player they describe as “the midfielder of the decade”.

Bellingham would add to a monster midfield in the Spanish capital which includes; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde.

The Englishman’s development at Dortmund has led to widespread interest across Europe, with every top team on the continent monitoring him closely.

Bellingham enjoyed a fine individual World Cup in Qatar, despite England falling at the Quarter-Final stage.

His performances in the first half of the season at club level have arguably been even more impressive. Bellingham has starred in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, with consistent high energy, high level displays.

The 19-year-old also made history by becoming the youngest ever captain of a Bundesliga side.

If the move to Madrid does materialise, it will serve as a blow to Manchester United, who have, much like many sides, earmarked Bellingham as the perfect player to build a team around.

There is a feeling United may come up short in the race for Bellingham, due to the cost and requirements for improvement across other areas of the squad.

However, if Bellingham was to state his desire to make the move to Manchester, the Red Devils would surely pull out the stops to ensure he ends up at Old Trafford.