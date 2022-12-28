Tim Howard highlights players who will thrive following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit

Ex-Manchester United keeper Tim Howard stated the players he thinks will flourish now that Ronaldo has left the club.

Following United’s victory over Forest, Howard, who is now an NBC Sports Analyst, mentioned Bruno Fernandes: “Before Ronaldo came, he was the leader. He was scoring goals, he was all over the referee, he was loud.”

United returned to Premier League action last night for the first time since Ronaldo’s explosive interview and his eventual contract termination following his remarks about the manager and club.

He continued, “He kinda got into his shell while Ronaldo was here. This is what we’re going to see again, this is his team, Casemiro’s team. This is what we need to see from them.”

Casemiro was named player of the match whilst Fernandes also had a good game, creating chances going forward.

Fellow commentator, Robbie Mustoe, thinks United’s youngster will ‘thrive’ now the Portuguese star has gone.

The Forest game saw goals from Anthony Martial, Fred and Marcus Rashford who is back to his very best!

“I think that for many reasons, the younger players thrive without that little pressure that he wants the ball all the time.”

“He wants to make the runs and I’ve got to play around him, he’s got to be the main man. They’re enjoying not having that.”

However, despite the Red’s convincing win, Mustoe was left unimpressed by two United stars – Martial and Antony.

Speaking of Antony he said, “It’s great to be here to see him in the flesh, a couple of little movements but again just struggled to have an impact.”

“There will be games for him,” he continued. “Maybe he’s gonna need a little bit more time so there are a few bits in the side that need improving but the whole picture is looking really good.”

United sit fifth in the Premier League table, just one point behind Spurs as they head into the new year.