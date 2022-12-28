Video: Alejandro Garnacho’s new chant vs Nottingham Forest replaces Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United fans have found their Cristiano Ronaldo replacement in the form of young Alejandro Garnacho.

That is, at least with respect to the famous ‘Viva Ronaldo’ song that has been sung out around Old Trafford over the years.

Yesterday Garnacho took to the pitch on the 65th minute, coming on as a substitute for Brazilian winger Antony.

And the familiar ‘Viva…’ refrain could be heard in the stands shortly afterwards, seemingly in response to one of the Argentine’s mazy runs.

But the 37-year-old Portuguese free agent is no longer the subject of the song, with Garnacho replacing him in the chant.

A video of what will surely be a huge moment for the young man has surfaced online.

“Well Ronaldo has left but we’ve got, VIVA GARNACHO!!!!” the tweet reads.

Well Ronaldo has left but we’ve got, VIVA GARNACHO!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MgaZZLXvmc — Faz (@planetfaz) December 27, 2022

Garnacho may son set his sight of another area in which he can replace Ronaldo, with the number seven shirt still vacant at Man United.

The veteran striker was released after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan before the World Cup.

But United’s positive results since returning to domestic action have left fans optimistic over their club’s prospects without the Portugal captain.

Erik ten Hag will now be hoping for a continuation of the convincing wins over Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

With the manager light on attacking options, it is likely that Garnacho will have plenty of chances to hear his name sung at Old Trafford again before the season is out.

