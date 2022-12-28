Why Fred does not fit with Erik ten Hag’s long term plans at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has divided opinions among fans.

The Brazilian was signed in the summer of 2018 under Jose Mourinho‘s managerial reign and was destined to be United’s number 8 solution for the future.

Alas, it has not been the case for Fred.

He has impressed in many games with his high energy and intensity but has also shown his shortcomings.

Fred‘s inability to keep hold of the ball is a major weakness in his game.

His first touch and technique are not good enough for Man United.

Fred‘s best spell was under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when United were a counter-attacking team.

Alongside Scott McTominay, he formed a solid partnership that went on to finish second in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season.

During that time United surrendered possession to the opponent and looked to hit them on the break.

Fred proved to be extremely useful in breaking up the play and releasing the ball for the attackers.

He has been praised for his work rate in big games.

However, since the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager, United have adopted a more possession-based style of play.

The Dutchman prefers players who are technically sound and able to keep the ball well.

While Fred might offer a backup option off the bench, it is to be seen whether the player is comfortable with his limited game time.

Ten Hag will be looking to bolster the midfield in the summer.