Man United the “main candidate” that is “best placed” to sign Joao Felix in January



Manchester United are in pole position to sign wantaway Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The breakdown in Felix’s and Diego Simeone’s relationship is an open secret. Simeone himself alluded to this in comments he made, in which he said no player is untouchable.

Felix has been linked to a number of clubs in England.

Alongside United, Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the race for the Portuguese’s signature in their efforts to bring in attacking reinforcements.

A report earlier this month indicated that Felix’s preferred destination is Old Trafford, where he would come in as Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor.

United’s need for an attack-minded forward was made desperate by Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious departure from the club. The situation has been heightened by Liverpool’s hijacking of the Cody Gakpo deal.

Gakpo was Erik ten Hag’s number one target to replace Ronaldo but has now been officially confirmed as a Liverpool player.

To the great relief of united fans,Marca via SportWitness reports that the Red Devils are the club best placed to sign Felix, with his exit from the Wanda Metropolitano all but assured.

“Manchester United are named by Marca, who explain they are the ‘best placed’ team to acquire Félix’s signature in January,” the outlet relays.

“First, though, Erik ten Hag’s side must make a proposal that can convince Atlético to sanction the player’s move in the upcoming window.”

“The Madrid club want to sort out this case as soon as possible, but they have not received any proposals so far, and Atlético haven’t hesitated to point out that Félix will not leave if they don’t receive a satisfactory offer.”

Yesterday a report emerged which indicated that while United are admirers of Felix, club bosses may not be willing to sanction an expensive loan spell whose total package runs to the tune of €22m.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.