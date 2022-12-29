Manchester United “at the forefront” of the queue for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez



Despite strengthening their midfield in the summer with the addition of two superstars, Manchester United are still interested in improving their midfield.

There have been constant links with the likes of Erik ten Hag‘s favourite midfielder Frenkie de Jong as well as England superstar Jude Bellingham.

The World Cup ensured Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez is now the hottest property ion world football and naturally the Red Devils have been linked with a move.

Enzo, a player in demand

According to Correio da Manhã, United are “ready to pay” to sign the Benfica ace as the race for his signature heats up.

As reported earlier, a lot of Premier League clubs are chasing the 21-year-old’s signature. Liverpool have been mentioned as possible suitors while Chelsea are also in the race.

However, his release clause is a mammoth €120million, which will be nearly impossible for the clubs to pay in January. Recent reports had even suggested that despite the price tag, United had edged ahead in the race.

The report mentioned that super agent, Jorge Mendes, has been ‘gathering’ proposals and is trying to secure his client a move to England.

🚨🇦🇷 Manchester United are FAVOURITES to sign Enzo Fernández, ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid. [@gastonedul] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ei2Ame0xRv — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) December 27, 2022

While Benfica would like to hold on to the jewel in their crown, if a club were to pay the clause in full and should the player be willing to move, there is nothing the Portuguese giants can do.

Benfica are almost resigned to losing their midfield magician but there is a growing belief within the club that they will break their record set by João Félix’s departure in 2019, when they cashed in €126 million.

Big money move to happen soon

Another outlet Record mentioned that it is only a matter of time before Mendes arrives with a €120m bid. They also mention that club president Rui Costa will be presented with a “crazy offer” for the World Cup winner.

Interestingly, they have added that Benfica have already received a €100m offer from an unnamed party for the 21-year-old, which was immediately refused.

Even more surprisingly, O Jogo have revealed that Costa has already received two proposal for €127m and is holding out for bids in the region of €130m.

While Fernández’s departure is an ‘inevitability’, Benfica are already working on replacing him with Racing Club de Avellaneda midfielder Carlos Alcaraz a potential option.



