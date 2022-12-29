Newcastle United set to rival Manchester United for Lyon star Malo Gusto



After the mega summer splurge of over £200 million by Manchester United in the summer, it was always supposed to be a quiet January window for the club.

But Erik ten Hag flagged the lack of a back-up right back as an issue that could potentially be looked at during the winter window after admitting that first-choice full-back Diogo Dalot had been overworked.

It was evident from his handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favourite Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who had seen only four minutes of action prior to the World Cup, that he was no longer part of the manager’s plans.

ETH wants a right-back

Despite redeeming himself through his performances against Burnley in the EFL Cup and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Wan-Bissaka is still expected to leave.

United’s right-back hunt has been complicated due to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the subsequent need to bring in an elite goal-scorer.

But the club remains committed to bringing in a player to provide competition to the Portuguese international should Wan-Bissaka leave on loan in January.

Quite a few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in January but a lot depends on the player’s valuation due to the funds crunch currently plaguing the club.

🚨🇫🇷 Manchester United are shelving plans to sign 19-year-old right-back Malo Gusto until the summer due to Lyon’s £35 million asking price. Newcastle United are chasing him too. [@MailSport] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JqXo4xKDEI — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) December 29, 2022

One of the names constantly linked with the Red Devils is Malo Gusto of Lyon. But it will not be easy to acquire his services in January or next summer due to the interest he is generating among Europe’s elites.

According to The Daily Mail, “Newcastle have joined the list of clubs showing interest in Lyon right-back Malo Gusto. The 19-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United.”

Newcastle join United in the race for Gusto

The report also mentions that also “bids are expected to be shelved until the summer with Lyon asking for at least £35 million for January.”

Gusto has made 14 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this campaign, placing him among the club’s top five most used players this season. Only three players having played more minutes than him.

He also has an assist to show for his efforts and despite his tender age, he has been one of Lyon’s standout players.

One of the more agile players in Lyon’s squad, the full-back likes to get forward and is always seen hugging the touch-line and providing the width to Lyon’s play this season.



