Adrien Rabiot could arrive at Manchester United in June on a free transfer



Manchester United could make a fresh move for Adrien Rabiot in June if he leaves Juventus on a free transfer.

The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season and he could be about to search for a new club in January.

Man United held huge interest in the summer with it looking likely that he would make the move to the Premier League.

However, negotiations reportedly broke down due to his mother/agent Veronique’s salary demands and the club signed Casemiro, meaning there was less need for another midfielder to join the club.

Next summer, Erik ten Hag could look to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

The Frenkie de Jong saga is expected to continue throughout the year as the manager has made it clear he still wants the Dutchman at the club.

But in considering other options, it is possible that in the summer, Rabiot could join the club for nothing in terms of transfer fees and could be a suitable alternative if Ten Hag wants to complete his midfield overhaul.

A move to the Premier League is intriguing for Rabiot who will evaluate his options at the end of the season.

TuttoSport.com reports that Juventus manager Allegri would never give up on Rabiot despite his future hanging in limbo.

The manager doesn’t want to get rid of the midfielder anytime soon, especially in the January transfer window, while the club are suffering in the league.

Renewal at Juventus hasn’t been ruled out yet by either party, but the outlet reports that despite Allegri wanting to keep the player, for financial reasons the Serie A club will not close the doors if an offer comes through in January.

Any potential departure next month would have to be for a substantial fee, so if United do go back in for a second bite of the cherry, it will almost certainly happen in the summer.

United’s focus in January is on finding a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed the club on bad terms last month.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.