Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone speaks on the future of João Félix

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has spoken on the future of João Félix after his side’s La Liga victory last night.

As reported in Spanish media outlet, AS, Simeone reiterated he will do what’s best for Atleti but didn’t close the door on a move away for the forward.

Félix’s point blank header broke the deadlock for Simeone’s side last night, in what was a hard fought 2-0 win against lowly Elche.

Speaking to the press after the game, Simeone admitted he wasn’t sure what the future holds for the 23-year-old.

“João Félix? I seek to get the best for the club, after what has to happen happens” he said.

Simeone is believed to be happy to let Félix go in January, having plumped for Alvaro Morata in the majority of his side’s games season.

This has left Félix short of game time and he is now reportedly open to a move away from Madrid, in a bid to fulfill his undoubted potential.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are keen admirers and favourites to land the Portuguese forward, should he move.

If the move to Old Trafford does materialise in January, it looks almost certain to be a loan deal with a permanent transfer to be discussed at the end of the season.

United are reportedly in conversation regarding the loan fee, with Atletico reportedly looking for €22 million, as well as the players wages being paid in full.

Given the Glazer family’s desire to sanction a sale for the club in the coming months, this kind of economical deal seems the most likely route for Ten Hag to get the reinforcements he desperately requires.

Should United manage to negotiate the fee, Félix would provide Ten Hag with an exciting option in his fluid front line and could prove the difference between achieving Champions League qualification for next season, or not.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.