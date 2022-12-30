Bruno Fernandes has created the most chances from open play this season



Bruno Fernandes has been effective as ever for Manchester United this season.

The Portuguese midfielder has created the most chances from open play in the Premier League.

🚨🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes has created 32 chances from open play in the Premier League this season — no player has created more. @AdamGMillington 📊 pic.twitter.com/e3lAglQ72A — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 29, 2022

Bruno has had his share of criticism from a section of the fanbase for his wastefulness.

Often he tries to force the pass instead of keeping possession and it hinders the team in certain situations.

Erik ten Hag is said to admire Bruno’s work rate and leadership qualities and hence continues to start him.

The Dutchman uses Bruno in a similar way to how he used Hakim Ziyech at Ajax.

Being aware of his weaknesses, Ten Hag allows Bruno to express himself as a number ten.

He has greatly improved his overall game and is now more disciplined with the ball.

Ten Hag would have drilled that in his mind, during training.

The 28 year old spoke after United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

“I’m not getting as many goals and assists but I’m playing much better & am more involved in the game than I was before. It’s more important that the team wins.”

Bruno Fernandes: “I’m not getting as much goals and assists but I’m playing much better & am more involved in the game than I was before. It’s more important that the team wins.” (@NBCSportsSoccer) A brilliant mentality to have, the team before anything else! My captain!❤️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/7KQjYbZDmE — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) December 28, 2022

Bruno will prove to be an important player in the second half of the season.



