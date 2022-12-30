Bruno Fernandes leads the attacking charts at Manchester United

Manchester United have slowly but steadily improved their overall playing style under Erik ten Hag.

Despite struggling to score goals, the Red Devils have created plenty of chances and deserve to have a few more goals to their name.

It is one of the main reasons why United are in the hunt for a striker this January transfer window.

According to Opta, Bruno Fernandes has the most attacking involvement in the squad (99) followed by Marcus Rashford (74) and Christian Eriksen (71).

Manchester United’s ‘attacking sequence involvements’ in the Premier League this season. [@OptaAnalyst] pic.twitter.com/tnRXOC1q0S — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 29, 2022

The trio have been regular starters for Ten Hag and it is no surprise how influential they have been in United’s attacking play.

Bruno is known for his audacious attempts at near-impossible passes but has improved his game under the new coach.

He does frustrate sometimes, losing possession of the ball in dangerous areas, but compensates it with some wonderful moves in attack.

Ten Hag is said to be an admirer of the Portuguese midfielder’s work rate and pressing.

He allows Eriksen to dictate the game at a slower tempo.

Bruno still has aspects of his game which need improvement, but it is clear that he is all in with Ten Hag’s philosophy.

The 28 year old will be an important player for United during the second half of the season.

He has the unique ability to change the game on its head and will be useful during the knockout tournaments.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.