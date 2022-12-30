Chelsea could steal Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries in January



Chelsea could make a move for Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries following a fresh injury to Reece James.

The Peoples Person previously reported that the club was interested in the right-back to serve as an alternative option to Diogo Dalot.

It has been rumoured that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be leaving Man United in the January transfer window.

This would leave Erik ten Hag without a backup option at the right-back position for the rest of the season.

However, according to CorriereDelloSport, following the injury to James, signing Dumfries next month is something Chelsea could be taking into account.

It is something that the London club are pondering about after an injury-hit season to some of their defenders.

Dumfries has been top of the list at Chelsea for some time now and could be about to make the move from Inter Milan.

While the Italian club are willing to sell him to raise cash and reach the €60 million mark, a departure in the summer seems more likely.

Selling in January would mean that Inter would need to act fast and find a replacement for the Dutch international.

The injury to James isn’t as bad as first feared but this won’t stop the Blues from signing another right-back.

Azpilicueta will no doubt fill the role in the interim but the 33-year-old could be considered too old to be a regular starter in Graham Potter’s side.

The outlet states that United are still interested in Dumfries to compete with Diogo Dalot, with Tottenham also showing an interest.

It’s clear that the Red Devils will need to act fast if they are serious about signing Dumfries, but reports suggest they will struggle to find a way to sign him due to financial constraints.







