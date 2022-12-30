Erik ten Hag confirms Man United’s January striker hunt



Erik ten Hag says United are looking to sign a specific type of player in the January transfer window.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Wolves, recorded after Tuesday’s Nottingham Forest match, the manager said:

“We want to be in all the leagues and keep playing in all the leagues and winning games in cups as well. So you need players and good players to cover, not only numbers but quality players. You need also competition so you can make technical choices.

“We are looking for the right player for our squad and that has to match the sporting criteria and definitely also some financial criteria.”

The boss was then asked about Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s future.

The full back appeared to be close to the exit door under Ten Hag but has played in the last two games as Diogo Dalot nurses a hamstring injury sustained on World Cup duty.

“First you have to be on the pitch and in first half of season he was either injured or ill so you don’t have a role in squad,” Ten Hag said.

“The break was good for him. He could play in the training camp, in Spain, two games. Now he has played two games and is doing really well. We needed the competition in the squad.”

His comments suggest that a right back may not be pursued in this window, with all attention being paid to finding a forward.

Ten Hag also alluded to the need to have a strong squad again, saying:

“We need impact from the bench. I am happy once again a player was coming from the bench; Fred is scoring a goal and I think all the subs who came in tonight did really well.

“But also in the offensive department you need players coming from the bench, whether it’s to score a goal, if you are leading and you need to go for counter-attacks or keep the win on your side.

There was no update on the injury status of Dalot, nor on whether Lisandro Martinez will return to the United side in tomorrow’s match.







