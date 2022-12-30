Man United “closely monitoring” Real Sociedad ace as Erik ten Hag makes his admiration clear



Manchester United are monitoring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of Zubimendi and the United boss admires the player a lot.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness who report that Ten Hag is keen for Zubimendi to arrive at Old Trafford amidst links to Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

“The 23-year-old [Zubimendi] is highly regarded and has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona, where Xavi is known to be a big fan and wants him as the long-term successor to Sergio Busquets.”

“They are not the only interested party, though, with Mundo reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are also ‘on the lookout’ for the player.”

“The player’s ‘sensational campaign’ has not gone unnoticed by the Premier League duo and, Manchester United in particular, are monitoring him.”

Ten Hag would be keen for the Spaniard to come in and slot next to Casemiro in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.

Interest from United comes off the back of the player’s impressive campaign which he’s currently experiencing with Sociedad, a team United faced in the group stages of the Europa League.

Sociedad are said to be extremely confident of keeping the midfielder in January and even beyond the summer.

Zubimendi’s current deal at the Spanish clubs runs up to 2027.

He has a release clause of €60m. The player’s release clause is said to be a big deterrent to Barcelona, who cannot afford to pay the amount.

In this regard, United have an advantage over the Catalonia giants, but a likely deal would have to wait until the summer should Ten Hag choose to follow through on his admiration.







