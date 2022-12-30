Man United Predicted XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lisandro Martinez returns



Lisandro Martinez is back training with the Manchester United squad after his World Cup heroics and should make the starting XI for Saturday’s Premier League match against Wolves at Molyneux.

He is likely to resume his excellent partnership with Raphael Varane, who returned from his own Qatar odyssey earlier in the week and had a fine game against Nottingham Forest.

This would mean Luke Shaw will probably revert to left back, with Tyrell Malacia dropping to the bench.

Previously, boss Erik ten Hag has switched Malacia to right back in Diogo Dalot’s absence rather than trust Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the England man has played very well against Burnley and Forest and has surely done enough to keep his place in the team if Dalot has not recovered in time.

If Martinez and Varane are back in the box seats, it remains to be seen what this means for Harry Maguire, who came back from the World Cup in a blaze of glory, having been named in the team of the tournament.

It is possible that the prospect of being a reserve for United so soon after that success will attract the attention of other clubs in need of defensive reinforcements.

Elsewhere, it is expected to be business as usual, with David de Gea in goal, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield, Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield, Marcus Rashford and Antony on the wings and Anthony Martial up front.

One possible variation on this is Alejandro Garnacho for Antony. The Brazilian had a poor game against Forest and his head does not look to be in the right place at the moment.

By contract, the young Argentine looked fit and focussed.

However, Antony offers more balance as Rashford prefers to play on the left wing rather than the right. Also, Ten Hag will not want to put too much pressure on Garnacho too soon.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted starting XI for the 12.30pm kick off on Saturday:







