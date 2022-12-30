Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle for in-form Rennes hitman Martin Terrier



Despite a summer splurge of over 200million which managed to fix a leaky defence and add steel and guile to the centre of the park, Manchester United still have a huge area of concern heading into the new year.

Last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club and despite Marcus Rashford‘s resurgence and Anthony Martial‘s impressive goals-to-minutes ratio, the team is suffering from a lack of goals.

Despite three goals against Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils remain the second-lowest goal-scoring team in the top half of the Premier League.

And Erik ten Hag is clearly aware of the fact that the lack of firepower is holding back his team and has publicly addressed the need for the club to recruit the right attacker.

United’s striker search handicapped due to fund crunch

The Dutchman’s vision for the club has been hampered by the Glazer family being in the middle of a possible sale and the financial crisis burdened upon the club by the America family.

It has left very little room for manoeuvre and the 20-time English champions are said to be only entertaining loan deals for potential attackers.

There is a very real chance that the club fails to recruit anyone in January but the club are trying to rectify the situation as early as possible and a surprising name has entered the fray.

Manchester United and Tottenham have opened talks with Rennes over striker Martin Terrier, who was valued at £34m over the summer. (Media Foot) pic.twitter.com/SVcTBRVfc6 — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) December 30, 2022

According to Media Foot, Rennes striker Martin Terrier is a man in demand. “His agent was recently approached and the latter exchanged with the emissaries of Tottenham and those of Manchester United,” the report added.

The report adds that Terrier is one of the best French strikers at the moment, only behind Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku.

And stats seem to suggest this viewpoint is valid. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a successful Ligue 1 season so far, having scored 11 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Terrier, a striker in demand

The forward has carried on the form that he displayed last season which brought the world’s attention upon him. The forward had found the back of the net 21 times in 46 games for Rennes last term.

He is valued at €35million by Transfermarkt and could fetch even more if he were to carry on in the same vein.

The report added that, “The two clubs returned to take the temperature of the file to know the will of the player, his salary expectations and the conditions of a possible transfer.”

While a January move cannot be ruled out, it is most likely that the player will be in demand next summer when clubs will have a bigger budget to operate with.



