Manchester United eyeing bargain move for out-of-contract Real Madrid star Marco Asensio



Manchester United’s need to strengthen up front in January is an open secret with the club trying its level best to secure a signing despite their financial constraints.

It was initially assumed that PSV Eindhoven hot-shot Cody Gakpo would be heading to Old Trafford after persistent links with the attacker since the summer.

But in a rather unfortunate turn of events, fierce rivals Liverpool ended up stealing a march with the Dutch international set to become the latest addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The likes of Goncalo Ramos and Rafael Leao are beyond United’s reach in January due to their club raising their valuations after successful a World Cup campaign.

United’s complicated striker search

As reported previously on The Peoples Person, the Red Devils can only sign players on loan in the winter due to the uncertainty surrounding the sale of the club.

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid is available on loan but his loan fee coupled with his wage demands is likely to be too much for the Old Trafford side.

*Asensio Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, as SPORT said. United are willing to meet the Spaniard wage demands of £7m-per-year.#MUFC #ManUnited #ManUtd #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/0mi1bcD39W — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) December 30, 2022

Barcelona star Memphis Depay remains an option while new reports have emerged stating that the Premier League giants are also looking at a temporary move for Alvaro Morata.

The never-ending cycle of rumours has continued on Friday with Defensa Central stating that United could jump for out-of-favour Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio.

The report states that United are desperate for attacking additions in January and that “Marco Asensio fits them perfectly both in terms of price, talent and salary.”

The Spaniard’s contract with the Los Blancos is set to expire next summer and Real cannot ask for too high a price for their asset considering he will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1.

Asensio emerges as unlikely option

The report goes on to state that the 26-year-old is unhappy due the cold treatment meted out to him by the Madrid board and their reluctance to reward him with a hike in salary.

Asensio is asking for a rise from €6million to €8million, something United will have no problem with giving considering that was the wage they had agreed to pay Gakpo.

Asensio’s agent Jorge Mendes is aware of the interest in his client and had even offered his services in the summer but United had opted to sign Antony instead.

They might be open to revisiting their interest in the Madrid winger considering the lack of goals currently. He remains prolific despite managing only 426 minutes of game time this campaign.

The three-time Champions League winner has chipped in with three goals and as many assists while he also managed to score in the recently-concluded World Cup.



