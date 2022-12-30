Raphael Varane: Sensational stat shows why Manchester United defender is world class



Manchester United centre back Raphael Varane has been a rock in defence.

His partnership with Lisandro Martinez has formed the crux of United’s success under Erik ten Hag.

An insane stat shows that United have conceded only four goals this season with Varane on the pitch.

🚨🚨| #mufc have only conceded FOUR goals this season with Raphaël Varane on the pitch. And that’s in over 850 minutes of football. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/QbpvpCW9P6 — centredevils. (@centredevils) December 28, 2022

The Frenchman has shown his world-class ability in plenty of instances.

His pace allows United to deploy a higher defensive line, which is something Erik ten Hag prefers.

It enables United to push high up and squeeze the opposition to get possession.

Varane is excellent at reading the game and sensing danger.

He is brilliant aerially and uses it to his advantage to clear crosses and set-pieces.

Varane has become indispensable to United’s defence and is vital to the way Ten Hag wants to play.

United often get caught on the counter, and Varane is always present to sweep up any danger.

He is a leader at the back, and commands the defence.

Ten Hag will be hoping for more of the same from Varane.

If he can improve his fitness, United will have a settled backline for the first time in a while.



