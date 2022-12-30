The Athletic: Why Casemiro is the perfect midfielder for Manchester United

Casemiro has been a revelation since he signed for Manchester United last summer.

The five-time Champions League winner has had a flawless start to his Old Trafford career.

United desperately missed a defensive midfielder who can provide balance and stability to the team.

There were doubts about Casemiro especially due to his age and his hefty price tag.

It is safe to say that the Brazilian has proved all his doubters wrong and has remained one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Athletic discuss his impact at United.

The article mentions an interesting piece of observation. Casemiro’s aggressive interceptions have led to United creating plenty of chances in transition.

“Casemiro’s defensive actions offer United a method to create these types of transitions while also stopping the opponent from attacking.”

“This could be seen in United’s win against Nottingham Forest. The midfielder’s tackles and interceptions did not only stop Forest’s attacks, but they were also crucial in creating attacking transitions for his own side.”

Ten Hag is pleased with Casemiro’s performance and stated how it solves an important issue in the team.

“We needed a six (a No 6 midfielder). It was one of the decisions we made in our analysis before the season.”

“We have the perfect one. We are really happy with him. He shows a lot of leadership and football skills, he is keeping the team together.”



