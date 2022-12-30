Video: Amad Diallo caps his masterclass against Wigan with wondergoal



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo was on the scoresheet yesterday as Sunderland cruised to a 4-1 win against Wigan Athletic.

Diallo started the game and played all 90 minutes as the Black Cats ran rampant at the DW Stadium.

Amad capped his fine performance with a brilliant goal that was the pick of the bunch from Tony Mowbray’s men.

Diallo, who played on his favoured right wing, received a brilliant ball from one of his teammates.

The Ivorian then fired a ferocious shot from outside the box with his left foot, giving Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones no chance.

Diallo gave his goal a fitting celebration – a knee slide before he performed a rhythmic dance popularly known as “the griddy.”

Overall, the 20-year-old overall gave a masterclass against Wigan, who he troubled all night.

The United loanee constantly took his man on, showing his excellent feet and adeptness with the ball at his feet.

In terms of passing, Amad was also superb. He created numerous opportunities for his colleagues and on another day, he himself would have had more than one goal.

He came close to scoring again on two occasions before his wondergoal.

Diallo’s earlier shot was saved by Jones who acrobatically dived low and kept the ball from going in with his feet.

The youngster came close again against the Wigan shot-stopper but could only hit the woodwork. Earlier this week, Sunderland boss Mowbray spoke about Diallo and refuted rumours that United are looking into taking him back from loan.

Fabrizio Romano indicated that United are extremely happy and content with the youngster’s spell at the Stadium of Light.

The Red Devils have also turned down approaches from Italy for Diallo.







