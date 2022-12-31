Confirmed Man United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Marcus Rashford on the bench



Lisandro Martinez has not made the starting XI for Manchester United’s trip to Molyneux this lunchtime despite having returned from his World Cup-winning celebrations.

The back four remains the same as it was against Nottingham Forest in midweek, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia in the full back slots and Luke shaw and Raphael Varane as centre backs.

This probably also means that Victor Lindelof and harry Maguire have not recovered from the virus that is doing the rounds at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford may be another casualty as he is named on the bench.

Antony and Alejandro Garnacho will play on the wings, with Anthony Martial up front and Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 position.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen once again take up their defensive midfield roles. and David de Gea continues in goal.

Joining Maguire, Lindelof and Rashford on the bench are Tom Heaton, Kobbie Mainoo, Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga.

Jadon Sancho has returned to individual training but has not as yet trained with the team and does not feature.

Despite being in the relegation zone, Wolves often cause United problems and a depleted team is the last thing manager Erik ten Hag would have wanted.

On the other hand, his side are riding the crest of a wave at the moment and are brimming with confidence.

The fact that Rashford is on the bench offers some comfort that there will be a powerful Plan B if the starting XI fails to get the job done.







