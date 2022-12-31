Erik ten Hag pleased with Marcus Rashford’s performance v Wolves

Erik ten Hag was pleased with his team’s second-half display against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United came away victorious in a difficult match away at the Molineux.

United were sloppy and lethargic in the first half and that was rightly pointed out by the coach in his post-match interview.

“I was not happy at half-time, I told the players with this attitude you will not win games, everyone has to deliver ten per cent more.”

He was asked about his decision to bench Marcus Rashford.

The 25 year old later came on to score the winner in the second half.

Ten Hag said: “It is good after the decision. He was bright, he was lively, scored a goal. The right reaction. Of course [it’s the end of the matter].”

🚨 Ten Hag on Marcus Rashford: "It is good after the decision. He was bright, he was lively, scored a goal. The right reaction. Of course [it's the end of the matter]." @btsportfootball 🔴✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 31, 2022

He also went on to praise Luke Shaw:

“It was important to have speed on the right wing, with Luke Shaw you have this.”

Shaw and Malacia worked hard on the flanks to stop the dangerous Adama Traore.

Overall it was an efficient display by the Red Devils and something to build upon.

Ten Hag will know there are a lot of areas where the team can improve, especially in attack.

“We have a good team and Alejandro [Garnacho] comes in. He did really well in the last couple of games and made huge progress — I am expecting him to contribute and expecting him to bring his skills.”

For now, it is the three points that will make him the happiest.