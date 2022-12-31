Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford benched for “internal disciplinary” reasons against Wolves



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will not play from the start of his side’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When the lineup came out, Rashford’s name was shockingly not included with Alejandro Garnacho coming in for the Englishman.

The decision was puzzling to say the least, with Rashford currently in terrific form and enjoying his most productive spell in recent memory.

Rashford scored in both of United’s games against Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

He also registered an assist in the Forest game, for Anthony Martial‘s second of the game.

Speaking to the press before the game, Ten Hag confirmed that Rashford was not named in the starting XI due to “internal disciplinary” reasons.

The United boss did not offer further explanation on those reasons, leaving a lot up for speculation.

On starting Garnacho ahead of Rashford, Ten Hag said, “We have a good team and Alejandro [Garnacho] comes in.”

“He did really well in the last couple of games and made huge progress.”

“I am expecting him to contribute and expecting him to bring his skills.”

Alongside Rashford, the other player conspicuously missing from the starting XI is Harry Maguire, with Ten Hag preferring to deploy Luke Shaw in the left-centre-back role for the second time in a row.

The Dutch coach reiterated that the United skipper is still recovering from an illness that sidelined him from the Carabao Cup game against Burnley.

Ten Hag however added that Shaw’s inclusion is not based on Maguire’s illness alone but also motivated by tactical reasons, with the full-back a better fit against Wolves.

