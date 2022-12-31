Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United showing signs of emulating Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams



Manchester United entered the top four for the first time this season, as they dug deep to secure a 1-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford was the match-winner as he came off the bench in the second-half to knock in the winner after some fine individual play from the Englishman.

It had started out as a New Year’s Eve to forget for the Mancunian as he was dropped for disciplinary reasons, as revealed by the United manager.

Rashford makes the difference

Alejandro Garnacho started instead and had the chance to score when a mistake from Nelson Semedo put him through one-on-one but his shot was saved by Jose Sa.

It needed Rashford’s second-half substitution to get the away team in the groove as the goal arrived in the 76th minute.

He is now only behind former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the charts for most goals scored by substitutes.

Manchester United have lost just once in their last 15 games under Erik ten Hag. The process has begun 🧠 pic.twitter.com/nrazk24Dcf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 31, 2022

It was the 11th goal scored by a substitute under Erik ten Hag this campaign, and the latest strike will no doubt please the Dutchman.

However, what will have pleased him most is the fact that despite not playing anywhere close to their level, his team picked up a valuable three points against a dogged Wolves side.

Stars like Antony, Garnacho, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes all struggled to make an impact but the team got the job done in the end.

United showing signs of something special

This aspect was a constant under Sir Alex Ferguson when United would pick up gritty wins despite not playing well.

On a day the great man celebrated his birthday, United gave him the perfect birthday gift and reminded fans of the traits that were lost these past few years.

It is a hallmark of good teams and under Ten Hag, United are showing signs of going on to do something memorable in the long run.

The victory at Molineux was another instance when United left it late before scoring the winner, and this is slowly but surely becoming a habit for the Red Devils once again.



