Luke Shaw impresses again at centre-back in hard-earned win against Wolves



Manchester United fought hard and eventually grabbed all three points in a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The game looked to be ending in a goalless stalemate until substitute Marcus Rashford came up with a moment of inspired genius to give United the lead in the 76th minute.

Rashford did well to hold off a Wolves defender inside the box before firing a shot past Jose Sa.

The Englishman started on the bench, with Erik ten Hag confirming the goalscorer was not included in the starting XI due to “internal disciplinary” reasons.

United had slightly more possession of the ball compared to Wolves – 54% to 46%.

Ten Hag’s men registered 16 shots, with six being on target. Wolves on the other hand attempted 10 shots, with only three challenging David de Gea.

United successfully made 478 passes with a success rate of 81%.

Julen Lopetegui’s side on the hand made 396 passes with a pass accuracy of 75%.

While Rashford will get the plaudits, another who is deserving of honours in a game where many other stars failed to turn up is Luke Shaw.

Shaw started as a centre-back for the second game in a row, as he slotted next to Raphael Varane.

The 27-year-old had 81 touches of the ball and an 85% pass accuracy to his name from the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

Shaw successfully pinged an impressive five long balls and completed one cross. The defender won two out of the three ground duels he delved into and made two crucial interceptions.

The Englishman also made one clearance and one block on his way to helping the 20-time English champions get a clean sheet.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Wolves: 85% pass accuracy

81 touches

5 long balls completed

2/3 ground duels won

2 interceptions

1/1 cross completed

1 clearance

1 block

1 clean sheet Another good performance out of position. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tLKVR86lQT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 31, 2022

Speaking after the game, Shaw said that he told Ten Hag that he would play wherever the United boss wanted him.

Luke Shaw: “I said to the manager, i’ll play anywhere he wants me to.” #mufc [BT] — UtdFiction (@UtdFiction) December 31, 2022

He certainly delivered on his promise with flying colours.

