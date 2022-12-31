Luke Shaw praises Raphael Varane for helping him adapt as a centre back

Luke Shaw praised teammate Raphael Varane for helping him cope with his change in position as a centre back in today’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United came away with all three points in a hard-fought contest at the Molineux.

Substitute Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winning goal, much to the delight of Erik ten Hag.

United were solid in defence, and both the centre backs Shaw and Varane played really well.

In his post-match interview, Shaw said:

“It helps when you have someone like Varane next to you. He spoke to me a lot, not only in the game but before too.”

He was asked about the manager’s decision behind benching Rashford to which he replied, “People can’t do whatever they want, maybe that has been the problem in the past — people getting away with silly little things but the manager takes that into consideration.”

“You saw today that if you don’t keep standards high you won’t play.”

“When you’ve got someone like Marcus Rashford to come on in the second half, you know there’s a goal coming.”

Shaw has nailed down his position in the first team after yet another flawless performance.

When Lisandro Martinez returns, the Englishman is expected to move to his original left back position.