Manchester United on the trail of Benfica prodigy Cher Ndour



Manchester United have always prided themselves on their youth first policy and they hold the record of 4169 consecutive games where an academy player has been involved in the matchday squad.

The record has lasted over 85 years and with Erik ten Hag at the helm, it is expected to carry on. The Dutchman is known to give deserving youth players a chance.

Alejandro Garnacho has been one to benefit while the likes of Zidane Iqbal and Rhys Bennett have also made the bench on more than a a couple of occasions.

United’s Youth-first approach

And the club are always on the lookout for the next big thing in the transfer market as well and they have trained their sights on Benfica starlet Cher Ndour.

The 18-year-old shot to prominence when he became the youngest-ever debutant for Benfica B.

He made his debut at the age of 16 years and 279 days, taking over the record previously held by Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

*Ndour Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are battling Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus for Benfica 18-year-old midfielder Cher Ndour in the January transfer window, as Tutto Salernitana said.#MUFC #ManUnited #ManUtd #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/FcMgWEfgfw — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) December 29, 2022

According to Tutto Salernitana, “European big names such as Manchester United, PSG and Juventus are already on his trail.” He is valued at €1.50million at Transfermarkt.

The 6ft 3in midfielder has not made his Benfica debut but has represented their B side on 40 occasions, contributing four goals and one assist in the process.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by the Italian FA. Before the Christmas holidays, he was called up by the Italian national coach Roberto Mancini who had a proper look at him.

Ndour, a star-in-the-making

Ndour’s contract is set to end in 2023 and he could be available on a cut-price deal in January should Benfica fail to agree a contract extension. They certainly do not want to risk losing him on a free.

The Brescia-born youngster has represented Brescia and Atalanta BC in his younger days before moving to Portugal and signing for Benfica in the summer of 2020.

Just like United’s capture of Amad Diallo from Atalanta in Italy, United would do well if they could secure the signing of such a prodigiously talented player.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



